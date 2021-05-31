Simberi suspends operations

Operations are expected to resume when it is deemed safe to do so. This is according to an article posted on the 21st of May on the Australian news site, The Market Herald.

According to the website, the incident is currently under investigation and involves a local employee.

Managing Director and CEO of St Barbara, Craig Jetson said the safety and wellbeing of their employees of the highest priority.

“Safety always is St Barbara’s Commitment to our people and the cause of the incident will be thoroughly investigated," he added.

"This is devastating news. Our thoughts are with the employee’s family, friends and colleagues at Simberi," added Jetson.

St Barbara is providing care and support to the family of the worker, the local community and all employees at the mine.

No further details have been released.