Senior Role Promotion At Mine

Gilbert Musau became Hidden Valley Mine’s mine technical services principal in November last year as part of this process.

Musau witnessed a lot of change during his eight years of employment with HVM, saying, “The mining industry is dynamic and the company is very keen on its investment here despite the many challenges that come with operating in a geographically harsh environment.

“It is important to the business that everyone gets an opportunity to be part of the mine’s success story.”

Musau aims to align his team on key objectives for the department, and then ensure that his team works efficiently towards achieving them.

He also plans to successfully lead his team to implement the mine’s Financial Year 2023 (FY23) plan.

“Every elevation or step up in our careers will come with expectation and responsibilities,” he stated.