Rising SMEs Get Awards

E-Didiman is an online Buy & Sell Marketplace that ‘Keeps Autonomous Region of Bougainville Farmers in Business in a COVID-19 era’.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) proudly announced two of the country’s rising business stars at the awards event on Saturday.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative, Edward Vrkic and UNCDF Financial Inclusion Technical Specialist, Jagdeep Dahiya presented the top SME awards for ‘Best Social Enterprise Initiative’ and ‘Best Agriculture Cooperative Society’.

“UNDP proudly has aligned to the award category of Best Social Enterprise Initiative as it exemplifies the values and mission of UNDP in Papua New Guinea, as well as aligning to the Government’s Vision 2050, and the national strategy for responsible sustainable development,” said Mr Vrkic.

The Best Social Enterprise Initiative Award 2021 was presented to Jordan Becks on behalf of E-Didiman Initiative.

An E-commerce entrepreneur in Buka, on the island of Bougainville – Jordan connects smallholder farmers to a national marketplace, using their mobile phone.

“UNDP is proud to present this award to Mr Becks, for his inspiring initiative to change the game for grassroots, sustainable development in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville,” Mr Vrkic said.

Congratulating the runner-ups, Mr Vrkic commended their contributions to the rapid growth of PNG’s unique business landscape and the sustainable development of the Asia-Pacific region.

UNCDF representative, Mr Dahiya presented the award for the ‘Best Agriculture Cooperative Society’ to Noah Taugaloidi, from BOU Resource Development Cooperative.

This award, to the overall winner of the 2021 gala ceremony, shines a spotlight on the essential role of cooperatives in rural development and agricultural value chains, especially for export crops like cocoa and coffee.

Cooperatives are important mechanisms in fostering social and economic development in PNG.

The Annual SME Awards recognizes and celebrates outstanding SMEs of PNG after being established in 2020 by the PNG SME Magazine.

The annual awards have seen exceptional growth across sponsorship and nominations to identify top SMEs for the year.

The PNG SME Magazine, with the help of the major sponsors, secured grand prizes worth over K200,000 for 23 categories including the top three ranking awards ranging in a variety ofbusiness sectors.

PNG SME Magazine is a locally owned, independent private (nongovernment) publisher with a flagship print and online magazine circulated monthly in Papua New Guinea.

UNDP & UNCDF are proud to partner this initiative, supporting the efforts of entrepreneurs around the country.