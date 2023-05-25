 

Record 1250 Accident-Free Days

10:37, May 25, 2023
In an impressive feat, the Port Moresby South Pacific Brewery has reached a remarkable milestone of 1250 consecutive days without a recordable accident, marking a significant achievement for the company.

Safety Manager Geraldine Makui, emphasized the continuous efforts invested by the team to ensure strict adherence to safety protocols amidst the daily presence of potential hazards and associated risks.

"Our team collaborates diligently every day to ensure that all safety requirements are meticulously followed," stated Makui.

While extending her congratulations to the staff, Makui urged everyone to remain steadfast in prioritizing safety.

"Congratulations to the hardworking staff of POM Brewery! Let us always prioritize safety and look out for one another's well-being," Makui concluded.

