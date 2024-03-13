Quarantine facility for livestock underway

Four sites were chosen with priority to be given to establishing the first site in Oriomo in Daru, Western Province as the quarantine facility in Daru will be the shortest route to shipping cattle into PNG from North Queensland, Australia.

According to the map, Oriomo Plateau is near the Torres Strait Islands, approximately 150 kilometres from Oriomo.

Other centres identified for the setup of PEQs include Lae, Wewak and the Central Province. The facilities will monitor all imports and exports of cattle and other livestock species.

“We will ship the cattle from North Queensland and they will come straight to Oriomo. We will be working with the National Agriculture Quarantine and Inspection Authority to make sure that the cattle we are bringing in from Australia are free from pests and diseases.

Koim says these facilities are important for biosecurity. Importing cattle and livestock can be a threat to the PNG biodiversity. Once cattle are checked they will be monitored in quarantine yards.

In the meantime, Koim says LDC is also awaiting the approval of a policy framework from the National Executive Council. The policy is in line with the MTDP IV, which was launched last year.

LDC is grateful to the current government for addressing the Livestock Industry’s development and progress.