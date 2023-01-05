Puma to continue support

This restriction was effective as of Wednesday 4th January, 2023; and affects Air Niugini and all other airlines operating throughout Papua New Guinea.

“As communicated in our correspondence on 29th December, 2022 due to unresolved foreign currency constraints impacting Puma’s ability to source crude oil and/or finished products. We are left with no option but to commence actions to restrict supply to all products effective Wednesday 04 January 2023,” said Puma Energy PNG Group of Companies -Country General Manager & Director, Hulala Tokome in a correspondence to Air Niugini management.

He mentioned that Puma will continue to support all emergency requirements during this period and would like that any requests of this nature are made directly at the airfield or through its designated officer.

“We will continue to work with all relevant authorities to resolve this situation as quickly as possible and return to full supply as soon as the situation is resolved, again we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” Mr Tokome added.