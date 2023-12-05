Project announces early works contractor

This was announced at the inaugural Supplier Forum on December 4. Made know at the Forum was the Project’s first Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) contract awardee for the Upstream Early Works & Infrastructure Package, awarded to Vinci Construction Terrassement SpieCapag Niugini Limited (VCTSC).

Along with the latest news of the Project, VCTSC Deputy Project Director Jean-Paul Chauvin, gave an in-depth presentation of the company, the expected scopes of work and the various business opportunities available for interested local suppliers.

In addition to this, representatives of VCTSC, TEP PNG and local job portal site WAN PNG were present to talk about the planning, strategy and platforms available for recruitment, during smaller panel sessions.

The forum was an opportunity for providing supply chain management organisations from the public and private sector an opportunity to meet and network, providing Papua New Guinean businesses with valuable insights and access to the Papua LNG project.

Similar to the Early Works Information Session held earlier in May in both Port Moresby and Lae, Papua New Guinean business houses received up-to-date information on the Papua LNG project, its procurement process, key packages and upcoming tenders in 2024 for the Project.

Attended by local suppliers, as well as the wider business community in PNG, the event was also streamed live online for those abroad, who were not able to attend in person.