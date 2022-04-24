PNG back on Qantas route map

Qantas first flew to Papua New Guinea during World War 2 to deliver supplies to the frontline. In 1945 Qantas began services from Australia to Port Moresby and Lae, where Qantas established a base for local operations.

Flights will operate each week on a Boeing 737-800 each Monday, Friday and Sunday.

Qantas have stated that demand on this route is expected to grow in the coming months, particularly from the corporate market, with flights between Brisbane and Port Moresby ramping up to five services per week from 20 June.

The route is the latest international service to be added to Qantas’ network out of Brisbane and will support business and trade between Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Qantas states that customers travelling to Australia from Papua New Guinea will be able to take advantage of seamless connections with the Qantas Group’s domestic flight routes and international network.

Qantas customers and Frequent Flyers will be able to earn and use Qantas Points on the flights and enjoy premium service, including complimentary food and drinks, checked baggage and lounge access in Brisbane.