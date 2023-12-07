OTML empowers women

The ceremony, held on November 22nd and 29th in Tabubil, featured two sessions to accommodate the diverse work rosters of the participants.

The RISE Program, initiated in 2021, marked its third cohort this year, offering a comprehensive 7-month curriculum aimed at empowering and developing female employees for their current roles and future promotional opportunities. A total of 90 women employees have now completed the program, demonstrating OTML's dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Mark Stone, General Manager of People and Culture at OTML, emphasized the company's commitment to being an equal-opportunity employer.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Stone highlighted the importance of developing every member of the workforce, irrespective of gender, for optimal performance and a world-class workforce.

The journey towards gender diversity at OTML began with the establishment of the Ok Tedi Women's Network, complemented by unwavering support from the Executive Leadership Team.

Stone pointed out that the RISE Program is a prime example of the company's commitment to building a stronger organization with equal gender representation.

The program's director, Rosemary Howard, emphasized its focus on personal development, women supporting each other, and collaboration between men and women to optimize outcomes for OTML, communities, and Papua New Guinea as a whole.

Participants in the program actively engage in projects aligned with OTML's vision, showcasing outstanding capabilities and teamwork.

RISE Program facilitator, Brett Cunningham, highlighted overwhelmingly positive feedback from the cohort, with prior graduates now serving as mentors for new participants. The program, tailored specifically for OTML, focuses on developing essential capabilities such as confidence, communication, self-leadership, and fostering a growth mindset.

Cunningham commended OTML for its dedication to developing and retaining female talent, noting that participants consistently leave the program feeling confident, empowered, and valued. Mining Leaders Group, the program facilitator, expressed their strong impression of OTML's focus on gender diversity, emphasizing participants' eagerness to learn, grow, and support each other.

The success of the RISE Program underscores OTML's ongoing efforts to create a workplace that embraces diversity and empowers women to thrive in their professional endeavours.