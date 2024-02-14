OTML boosts partnership with PNGUoT

During the inauguration of PNGUoT’s Orientation & Registration Week on 8th February 2024, OTML's Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kedi Ilmibit, emphasized the importance of producing graduates who are well-prepared for the demands of the industry.

Mr. Ilmibit outlined several key initiatives aimed at strengthening the partnership between OTML and PNGUoT, including:

• Donation of Five Light Vehicles - OTML pledged support by providing five light vehicles to enhance logistical operations within the university.

• Construction of Analytical Chemistry Laboratory - under the Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme, OTML is spearheading the construction of a state-of-the-art Analytical Chemistry Laboratory facility.

• Funding for Technology Transfer Centre - a financial contribution of K100,000 will facilitate the establishment and development of a Technology Transfer Centre.

• And OTML is actively facilitating industrial training placements for final-year students, offering invaluable hands-on experience.

In advocating changes in industrial training programs, the company is working towards driving positive changes in this space within the Mining Industry. OTML is open to exploring collaborative opportunities with PNGUoT to facilitate knowledge and skills sharing.

Mr. Ilmibit underscored the significance of nurturing talent, highlighting the pivotal role that OTML professionals, many of whom are alumni of PNGUoT, play in the company's success. He emphasized the legacy of training and employing some of the finest minds from PNGUoT, fostering a strong bond between the institution and OTML.

Moreover, Mr. Ilmibit shared insights into OTML's long-term vision, including the extension of the mine's lifespan to 2050, with the potential for further extension. This extension is projected to generate over K30 billion (US$8.0 billion) in social benefits over the next 26 years, encompassing taxes, royalties, and dividend payments.

He emphasized the continuous availability of training and employment opportunities for students, contingent upon their academic, social, and spiritual performance.

Mr. Ilmibit urged students to strive for excellence, emphasizing that the pursuit of academic excellence is crucial for securing future opportunities within the industry.

The collaborative efforts between OTML and PNGUoT signal a promising trajectory for fostering industry-ready graduates equipped to meet the evolving demands of the mining sector in Papua New Guinea.