Ok Tedi’s CMCA agreement reviewed

The review process will encompass the entire CMCA, with a focus on total benefits packages. Village meetings, regional meetings, and working group meetings will be conducted during this period, involving representatives from the 158 CMCA and mine villages, regional centres, and key stakeholders.

On March 5, 2024, Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) officially initiated the Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) Extension Review Project for the years 2024-2025.

The project, launched on February 17, aims to secure consent from 158 mine-impacted villages to extend mine operations from 2026 to 2033.

Jeffery Tom, OTML Manager of Community Relations and Sustainability emphasized the importance of the social license, which is the CMCA, established in 2001, enacted by the PNG Parliament through the 9th Supplemental Agreement.

Tom stated, "The CMCA extension is commonly known as a Mine Life Extension (MLE) agreement, and the review is crucial to ensure the community is well informed before consenting."

Consent from the communities grants OTML the social license to operate (SLTO), ensuring the continuity of benefits derived from the Ok Tedi Mine. Tom emphasized the project's importance for securing the interests of both impacted communities and the country depending on the mine's operations.

Ok Tedi Mine, a 100 percent PNG-owned company, sees the State of PNG holding 67 percent, while the remaining 33 percent is divided among the Fly River Provincial Government with 12 percent, CMCA communities (MRCMCA) with 12 percent, and Mine Villages (MRSM) with 9 percent.

Throughout the CMCA extension review period, independent facilitators will conduct village meetings, observed by three highly esteemed Papua New Guinean independent observers.

Officers from the OTML Community Relations & Sustainability Department and Ok Tedi Development Foundation will support the facilitators and observers.

Relevant state agencies and stakeholders with interests in OTML operations will also participate at different stages of the meeting process.