NSL Changes Board Directors

NSL Chairman, Reginald Monagi thanked Prof. Kavanamur for his 10 years of service to the Nambawan Super members. Prof. Kavanamur joined the NSL Board in August 2012 and was granted an extension to his tenure by the Bank of PNG, until February 2022.

Mr Monagi remarked that Prof Kavanamur has over 30 years of professional experience in the fields of economics, strategic management, infrastructure and education, which he utilised to help build Nambawan Super into the industry leading Fund that it is today.

During his tenure, he also served on Board Sub-committees as the Chairman of the Membership Committee and was instrumental in the functions of the Transformation and Investment Committees.

“It is fair to say that Prof. Kavanamur served the Board with pride, dedication and distinction. Most importantly, he was member-centric, having come from a public sector background which gave him a deep understanding of the needs of our 208,000 members.

“His contributions to the Fund will be missed but we are grateful that he will continue to serve the Nambawan Super members indirectly through the Board of Kumul Hotels (Holiday Inn) and Gazelle International Hotel, both of which Nambawan Super is a shareholder,” Mr Monagi added.

He also welcomed the appointment of Daniel Siaguru-Khaisir to the Board, adding that his experience and character would be invaluable to the future plans of the Fund.

Siaguru-Kaiser joins Dr. Thomas Webster and Michael Uiari who were recently appointed to the NSL Board.

Siaguru-Kaiser joined NSL as a Trainee Director in 2019 and has since proven to be a valuable participant in discussions at Board and Committee meetings. Mr Monagi added that his appointment is aligned with NSL’s Board succession plan.

“We are looking forward to seeing him take the next step in his career as he joins the NSL Board as our newest Independent Trustee Director. He has shown that he is an innovative, highly skilled and capable professional throughout his 19-year career in rotor-wing and inland logistics, property, professional services, international development and hospitality,” said Mr Monagi.

Nambawan Super has served the people of PNG for the last 60 years as the biggest and most consistent Super Fund.

With more than K8.8 billion in Funds Under Management for their members, NSL remains committed to delivering returns for members whilst contributing to the overall growth of the PNG economy.