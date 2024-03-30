NIP oil palm growers to receive gov’t support

This funding is part of the National Oil Palm Intervention Programme (NOPIP), a testament to the government's support for the oil palm sector.

Additionally, the minister presented a backhoe and a three-tonne truck to the Oil Palm Industry Corporation (OPIC) in New Ireland and inaugurated the new OPIC office complex along with four staff houses, further strengthening the industry's infrastructure.

The NOPIP under the stewardship of OPIC is designed to address industry challenges, notably the aging of palm trees which adversely affects production.

Through this programme, the Government is taking unprecedented steps to support smallholder oil palm growers directly.

“I want to express that, for the first time in Papua New Guinea, smallholder oil palm growers are receiving direct support from Government – something that has never been done before,” Minister Maneke remarked, underscoring the groundbreaking nature of this initiative.

Reflecting on the progress, last year saw significant allocations including K576,000 to NBPOL for 48,000 seedlings to cover 400 hectares at Hoskins, and K288,000 to Hargy Oil Palm for 24,000 seedlings for 200 hectares at Bialla.

This year's initiatives continue with more allocations, including K540,000 to NBPOL for 35,000 seedlings to rejuvenate 250 hectares in Hoskins, K216,000 to Hargy Oil Palms for 14,000 seedlings for 100 hectares in Bialla, and additional funding to support oil palm cultivation in Oro and Milne Bay, culminating in the latest K324,000 for 150 hectares in New Ireland