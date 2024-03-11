Nickel 28 Scholarship Boosts Geoscience

The Toronto-based company, holding an 8.56 percent joint-venture interest in the esteemed Ramu Nickel Cobalt operation in Madang province, is now in its second year of supporting tertiary education through a sponsorship program in collaboration with the Earth Sciences Division at the University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG).

Established in 2023, the Nickel 28 Capital Corp. Student Scholarship aims to recognize the Best First Year Student enrolled in the Year 2 Earth Sciences program. Valued at up to K19,000 annually, the scholarship covers tuition, lodging, books, and living expenses.

During the recent scholarship award ceremony on Thursday, February 22, 2024, Nickel 28's Head of Asia Pacific, Craig Lennon, announced the selection of two deserving awardees. Shirley Ambang, the 2023 recipient, continues to benefit from the scholarship, while Carlos Tongia receives his first year of support in his second year of studies.

Lennon emphasized the company's commitment to expanding the program to include three students annually, spanning Year 2, Year 3, and Year 4 of the Earth Sciences curriculum. He underlined the significance of supporting geoscience education, stating, "Geology is the heart of the resource industry. Without finding the minerals, we cannot develop them."

Nickel 28 Corporation plans to increase its investment in developing professional geoscientists, with Lennon noting a progressive increase in scholarship funds. "Last year it was PGK19,000. This year it will be 2 x PGK19,000, and next year will be 3 x PGK19,000," Lennon explained.

He also hinted at the possibility of extending the scholarship program to other universities beyond UPNG.

The initiative underscores Nickel 28's commitment to PNG's educational and economic development, aiming to cultivate a skilled workforce capable of driving sustainable growth in the nation's vital resource sector.