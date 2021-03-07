NFA Signs MOU with Korea for Fisheries Ports Development

The MOU provides a framework for NFA and Korea FIPA to collaborate in fisheries infrastructure development to support the fishing industry in PNG.

The signing occasion was witnessed by Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to PN, His Excellency Kym-gu Kang.

On Friday March 6th, National Fisheries Authority Managing Director, John Kasu, signed the MOU in the presence of Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to PNG, His Excellency Kym-gu Kang.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, PNG Embassy in Seoul hosted and witnessed the signing of the MOU by the President of Korea Fisheries Ports Infrastructure Public Agency (FIPA) in Seoul on the 25th of January and the original copy was sent to PNG to be signed by Kasu.

The MOU provides a framework for NFA and Korea FIPA to facilitate the sharing of best practices and exchange of administrative, technical and human resource in Fisheries Ports Development and to explore, development and implement joint cooperation in fisheries infrastructure development to support the fishing industry in PNG.

“We’ve been having these discussions with the public agency in Korea and that has been for a number of years. So finally last year we agreed and as a result of that we agreed and as a result of that we developed this MOU,” said Kasu.

Kasu said the signing was timely as NFA is working on building important fisheries infrastructure projects such as the Wagang Fisheries Port Project in Lae, Morobe Province, as well as other major fisheries ports development projects such as the Rabaul Tuna terminal Project and small jetties throughout the coastal areas of PNG.

“So it’s an important MOU, for us moving forward,” he said.

Ambassador Kang said the MOU significant as it will contribute immensely to the development of PNG’s fisheries industry and strengthen PNG-Korea Relations.

“The signing ceremomy today may be small, but im sure this event is a big step toward our solidarity and our partnership in the future,” said Ambassador Kang.