New 50t Coin Released

The fifty toea coin has been used over the years as a commemorative coin to mark special and significant events in the country. This new 50 toea coin will remain as a standard circulating coin in the event that the commemorative coins currently in circulation are depleted.

The 50 toea coin retains the dimensions and most design elements of the existing 50 toea coin except for the reverse side, which depicts the Birdwing Butterfly (Ornithoptera Paradisea). This new design was originally used on the one toea coin that was demonetized in 2012.