 

New 50t Coin Released

BY: Loop Author
12:09, July 18, 2021
20 reads

The Bank of Papua New Guinea has announced the release of a new 50 toea coin.

The fifty toea coin has been used over the years as a commemorative coin to mark special and significant events in the country. This new 50 toea coin will remain as a standard circulating coin in the event that the commemorative coins currently in circulation are depleted.

The 50 toea coin retains the dimensions and most design elements of the existing 50 toea coin except for the reverse side, which depicts the Birdwing Butterfly (Ornithoptera Paradisea). This new design was originally used on the one toea coin that was demonetized in 2012.

Source: 
Bank of PNG
Tags: 
New 50t coin
Bank of PNG
Author: 
Press Release
