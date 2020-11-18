ncsl terminals available in Rabaul, Nonga

Chief Executive Officer, Vari Lahui, confirmed that the PoS were now available at the iconic Rabaul Travelodge Hotel, S-Mart Supermarket and Super No.1 Clothing in Rabaul, and Bitawood Trading in Nonga along the North Coast Road.

Lahui said these latest installations in Rabaul are in addition to the five installations in Kokopo, making it 15 installations for the members in the province.

The recent installations in Kokopo include Kenabot Mini Mart at Kenabot, Miracle Supermarket at Kalabon and Spirit of Rabaul, Top Brat Trading at Kadat and Pockley Street.

All local bank cards can be used on the ncsl terminals and current fees charged per transaction, including cash back, is 0.25 toea, which is one of the lowest in the market.

(A cashier at the Super No.1 Clothing with the recently installed ncsl PoS at the shop, the only eftpos available PoS for walk-in customers in the shop in Rabaul)