Nawaeb sets sight on ambitious cocoa project

The initiative taken by Nawaeb District lead consulting team, Allied Sustainable Agribusiness, a subsidiary of Allied PNG Group will see more than first 1000 hybrid clone cocoa seedlings to be planted at Ward 17, Ahi Rural LLG near Bumayong.

Already the first purchased clone hybrid seedlings were planted last week at the identified project site.

Two Agriculture Scientists engaged to oversee the project, Jackson Bee and Pipi Yagamindi brought together the first seedlings to the project site for planting.

Mr Bee said the cocoa project located at Bumbi will provide available seedlings for farmers in the district to obtain later.

“The farmers will now have access to adequate seedlings to increase their plots of cocoa back in the village. We will further go into the village and purchase the cocoa from farmers instead of them struggling to freight into town to sell.”

Nawaeb MP, Theo Pelgen said Nawaeb District will establish an export facility as well to direct export all cocoa from Nawaeb District to overseas market as well.

The MP said the seedlings will be cultivated within the nursery to be established at the Bumbi Project Site and will be distributed throughout farmers later in the district.

“Also the team will visit potential nursery sites in the district and also assess the level of production that can be determined as sustainable yield per month.”

“The aim of the project is to increase cocoa production in Nawaeb District and at the same time provide more opportunities for the people through Agri-Business activities.”

MP Pelgen said Nawaeb District will be purchasing a 20,000 clone hybrid cocoa seedlings for the area and this will be an initial model project to passage forward for whole of the district to ensure locals to focus and appreciate the importance of cocoa farming and its ideal benefits.

He said these benefits include:

• Employment opportunity (wages earnings)

• Reduction of Law & Order Issues

• School fee commitments

• Medical fees

• Family household needs (socio-economic benefits)

• Competitive Market conception

• Quality Production at the International rate

Bumbi principal landowner, John Omba said the project is the first of its kind in Ahi Rural area of Nawaeb District and he is pleased that local youths are involved.

“Now the youths will see opportunity for them to be directly involved and engaged in the project. This will limit issues of law and order and unemployment in the local community.”

Cocoa Board PNG Lae District extension officer, Lungawe Timos said the project is the first major cocoa farm to be established in Lae. She will be fully attached with the team to provide technical and extension advice where need be.

“There are 18 varieties of the new clone breed of cocoa seedlings and at Bumbi we will plant them for farmers to access and yield its benefits. All of these varieties are pest resistant and can be harvested in less than two years.”