MTI signs MOU with association

The MOU establishes a framework for mutual cooperation and benefit sharing in the development and empowerment of individuals seeking careers in technical fields and other related industries.

MTI is a leading technical training institute and vocational education provider in Kokopo that offers a diverse range of certificate and diploma programs designed to equip individuals with industry-relevant skills.

Its programs are tailored to meet the specific demands of not only the mining, oil, and gas sectors but other sectors as well, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to contribute effectively to these vital industries.

ENBWAI was recently incorporated as an association with the aim of addressing pressing employment issues such as unfair recruitment, pay disparity, poor training and preparation, aging workforce, and social issues arising from unemployment amongst others.

The association through its business arm, the Pacific Region Skilled Workforce Limited (PRSWL), will work closely with MTI to train, recruit and deploy skilled workforce to the extractive industries and other relevant sectors in the country and abroad.

The key highlights of the MOU include:

1. Enhancing Technical Training: MTI and ENBWAI will collaborate to enhance the quality and relevance of technical training programs offered by MTI. This partnership aims to bridge the gap between industry requirements and the skills possessed by the local workforce.

2. Industry Alignment: The agreement emphasizes aligning MTI's training programs with the needs of the mining, oil & gas industries, and other sectors targeted by ENBWAI. This will ensure that students are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet the demands of the job market effectively.

3. Skills Development: MTI and ENBWAI will jointly develop and implement training programs that address the specific needs of the region, with a focus on improving the employability of individuals. This collaboration aims to equip students with practical skills and hands-on experience, making them highly competitive in the job market.

4. Recruitment and Employment: ENBWAI, through PRSWL will work closely with MTI to facilitate fair recruitment practices, ensuring that graduates from MTI receive employment opportunities that match their skills and qualifications.

MTI Directors John Kiele and Esley August jointly expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, the MOU represented a significant milestone for the institution as it continues its mission to expand its training portfolio through partnership and providing top-notch technical training.

President of ENBWAI Abraham Bobo Tamai in acknowledging the partnership shared similar sentiments, stating that the collaboration emphasizes its commitment to support the growth of a highly skilled workforce in East New Britain, the region and the country as a whole.

The event was witnessed by parents, trainees, members of ENBWAI, MTI management and staff and the general public who converged on MTI’s newly constructed multi-purpose hall.