MOU to pave way for PMIZ awareness

NFA will work together with the Growth with Equity in Vidar (GEV) after signing the MOU. As part of the MOU the concerned communities will benefit in terms of social development and awareness during the initial progress of the project.

The GEV Foundation is a Catholic-based organization in Madang steered by Madang’s Archbishop Anton Bal that have been advocating for change and development for the impacted population in Vidar along the North Coast road.

NFA Managing Director Justin Ilakini was enthusiastic about the MOU signing as this signifies a greater partnership in terms of moving the PMIZ project forward with the people’s support as churches have been around with the people through their struggles.

This partnership will enable GEV Foundation to gain the necessary funding required through the Provincial Government from NFA.

Archbishop Anton Bal stated that it was not a new concept for the Government to partner with NGOs and even the Catholic Church. He added that the earliest era of partnership sealed by the Government and Churches through an MOU was in 1964.

During that time, the Catholic church was already established and amongst the people and the MOU only improved the people to access better health, education, infrastructure and other developments that the government wanted to implement in the communities.

Archbishop Anton Bal also said the initiative for the Foundation came after people started questioning him if they would benefit from spin-offs from the PMIZ project. To date, the impacted areas in and around the project site are very unaware and lack basic social support.