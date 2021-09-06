Microfinance Digital Course Launched

Twenty-three participants from microfinance institutions and Savings and Loans Society will be the first to undergo the three-six months course exclusively online with five days’ workshop at IBBM campus or using zoom technology.

The course will help staff and interested applicants to be successful in a dynamic environment, acquire new skills, and build competence in areas to meet the diverse needs of different customers.

IBBM Dean, Dr Sweta Sud presented the course and indicated that the materials cover all important microfinance subjects and further stated that in addition to computer studies students can use their mobile phones.

CEFI Executive Director, Saliya Ranasinghe states the objective is to leverage new skills in the microfinance and technology with skilled human resource.

“It refers to the provision of a whole range of financial services to lower-income people, especially the poor, who can use the funding to finance their businesses, acquire household assets, improve consumption, and invest in health and education and fund emergencies and social obligations.” Mr Ranasinghe told participants.

Bank of Papua New Guinea Assistant Governor, Ellison Pidik launched and presented letter of offer to participants, states the success of a financial institution lies in leveraging technology with skilled human resources.

“This is a new paradigm of banking education in the country and is an important milestone in microfinance industry. The microfinance industry commenced as an infant industry and has now expanded to serve over half a million people,” Mr Pidik said.

“This training will not only enhance skills of the existing staff but also develop a pool of professionals for the expanding industry,” he added.

The program will open doors to building larger and more robust Microfinance professionals in the country to serve our rural population. The access to gaining an accredited microfinance course is now at the fingertips for the industry and for others interested to pursue a career in the microfinance industry.

The online microfinance professional course will run for the next six months with new batch.