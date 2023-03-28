Lavagirl concern on copyright matters

Just recently, Lavagirl was certified as a registered trademark in the United Kingdom which was a major achievement for the brand.

“We took Tropicana to court for infringement on our copyright on the wheel Tabu which is a current matter, so we hope to get a decision in June.

She added that Lavagirl are serious about Copyright and all their 65 staff do not wear copied designs and feel strongly about protecting the rights.

Sete is appealing to everyone to be genuine and original and continue to push for and fight for copyright for the local creativity in all genre of art.