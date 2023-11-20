Kota Gabung Vessel Welcomed

The groundbreaking 223-meter LOA gearless ship, KOTA GABUNG, marked its inaugural calls at SPICT on November 12 and MIT on November 17, operated by Mariana Express Line Ltd. as part of the 'North Asia Express Service.'

This service is a Vessel Sharing Agreement (VSA) between Mariana Express Line Ltd. and Swire Shipping Line, connecting major ports in Eastern and Southern China to Papua New Guinea and Northern Australia.

The momentous occasion underscores the increasing confidence in ICTSI South Pacific terminals for delivering top-notch service, aligning with the company's substantial investment to become the most modern and efficient international port terminals in the Pacific Islands region, according to ICTSI South Pacific chief executive officer, Robert Maxwell.

SPICT now boasts two post-Panamax Ship-To-Shore cranes, marking a significant milestone as the first of their kind and currently the largest port equipment in PNG.

Moreover, MIT has enhanced its waterside capability by doubling it this year, incorporating an additional Mobile Harbor crane to ensure a safer and more expeditious turnaround of ships.

Expressing gratitude for Mariana Express Line Ltd.'s trust, Maxwell looks forward to witnessing the success of more gearless vessels in the PNG trade, emphasizing a positive outlook for the future deployment of such vessels.