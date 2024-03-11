Koiri is TCF Board Chairman

The appointment comes as TCF, a licensed financial institution catering to retail and commercial clients, aims to bolster its leadership team.

Mr. Koiri, a prominent senior lawyer in Papua New Guinea and Principal of Albatross Law, brings a wealth of expertise in commercial advisory and litigation to TCF. His extensive background includes key roles at notable organizations such as Maybank and Comrade Trustee Services Limited.

Having previously served as Chairman of TCF from 2016 to March 2021, Mr. Koiri played a pivotal role in the organization's development and growth. Under his leadership, TCF evolved from its startup stage into a fully-fledged financial institution.

Throughout his career, Mr. Koiri has held directorships at Toyota Tsusho (PNG) Limited and Capital Insurance Group Ltd, among others. He also served as the Principal Legal Officer/Chief Operating Officer at IPBC during the formative years of the PNG LNG Project.

Mr. Koiri's educational background includes a Master of Laws from Monash University in Australia, and his extensive experience in the legal, banking, finance, and business sectors in PNG makes him a valuable addition to the TCF Board.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr. Koiri to the TCF Board. His proven leadership skills and strategic insights will significantly contribute to the realization of TCF’s vision and operational excellence," stated TCF's spokesperson.

The appointment underscores TCF's commitment to enhancing its governance structure and strengthening its position as a leading financial institution in Papua New Guinea's market.