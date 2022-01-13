Kieta Jet Services To Resume

Flights into Kieta were suspended at the direction of the Regional Pandemic Controller for AROB since October 2021 due to increasing COVID-19 case numbers.

This direction, however, was revoked today (Thursday 13th January).

“In addition, the Regional Pandemic Controller for AROB has advised that, effective from today, COVID tests are no longer required for travellers to AROB, however other public health measures must be observed,” said the airline.

“There will be two weekly services to Kieta, operating on Tuesdays and Fridays, connecting Kieta with Port Moresby, Rabaul/Tokua and Buka.

“Air Niugini already operates six weekly Fokker jet services to Buka (daily except Sundays).

“Air Niugini appreciates the travelling public’s patience and understanding on these matters and continues to operate with strict health and safety measures in place, including temperature testing of all passengers and use of face masks and hand sanitiser to ensure your air travel is safe.”