IRC to host GST awareness

The event, which is a collaboration between the IRC and the Department of Finance, aims to enhance the understanding and compliance of provincial governments, district development authorities, provincial health authorities and suppliers/service providers.

The awareness will also include general tax compliance and the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS).

The sessions will be for two days each; the first for the authorised withholders – provincial governments, DDAs and PHAs while the second day will be for supplies/service providers to these provincial governments, DDAs and PHAs.

The awareness session was conducted on July 25th-26th in the provinces of Eastern Highlands and Western Highlands.

For the Momase region, the session will be held on Tuesday, August 1st, and Wednesday, August 2nd, at the Lae International Hotel, Morobe Province.

The New Guinea Islands is also slotted for August 1st-2nd at the Gazelle International Hotel in Kokopo, East New Britain.

The awareness session will be conducted for the Southern region on August 8th-9th at APEC Haus, Port Moresby.

The provincial administrators and chief executive officers for the respective provincial governments, DDAs and PHAs are requested to nominate two (2) finance officers or accountants in their payments section to attend the session.

For the suppliers, a representative from each business is to attend.

The following officers in respective regional/provincial offices can be contacted for more information: