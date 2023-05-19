Invest boost in PNG

Enhancing trade is a key objective of the PNG-Australia Partnership, aimed at fostering a more prosperous and stable PNG and to achieve this goal, Australia's economic partnership with PNG focuses on strengthening trade relations.

Austrade, the Australian Government's agency for international trade, education, and investment promotion, plays a vital role in promoting business connections between Australia and PNG. Through Austrade's efforts, Australia continues to encourage and facilitate business collaborations with PNG.

Australia stands as the largest contributor of direct foreign investments to PNG, with approximately A$24.8 billion invested in 2022.

In addition to promoting trade, Australia has made significant long-term development investments to improve the business environment in PNG.

These investments aim to support the growth of businesses in PNG and further boost trade between the two nations.

The PNG-Australia Partnership remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing trade relations and fostering economic cooperation between Australia and Papua New Guinea.