ICCC commences nationwide price inspection

Chief executive Officer of ICCC, Paulua Ain announced this in a press conference today reminding all wholesalers and retail shops throughout the country of this exercise.

The first leg of the operation began today in the National Capital District with other centers to follow soon. Almost eight ICCC staff are involved in this exercise.

This operation will see all shops inspected in the nation’s capital to ensure that the prices collected previously by the ICCC during its first phase have not been increased above ten per cent without prior approval. The prices relate to the prices of the declared goods listed under Schedule 1 of Price Controls No.4 (Measure No.4).

CEO, Paulus Ain says any retail or wholesale business that fails to comply with the measure or has not sought prior approval from the ICCC will be issued with an Infringement Notice (IN) and a fine of K10,000. The ICCC will not be hesitant to take legal action against those who fail to comply with the infringement notice.

This price surveillance enforcement is being conducted under Measure No.4 issued under the National Pandemic Act 2020 on 30 March 2023, by the Office of the Controller.

The ICCC is encouraging all retailers or wholesalers that have not yet applied for any price increase of more than 10% on the listed goods on Schedule 1 to submit their price application to the ICCC for approval before the operation teams inspect their shops.