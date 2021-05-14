Gaming Industry to reopen

The Gaming industry in Papua New Guinea has returned to its normal operation, under strict COVID-19 compliance.

The decision was reached following dialogue between the National Gaming Control Board and the National Control Centre.

All Gaming Machine sites reopened today, while bookmaker sites will reopen the following week.

NGCB Acting CEO, Imelda Agon welcomed the decision while reaffirming the industry’s preparedness to operate under strict COVID-19 protocols.

“We are grateful to the NCC for relaxing the restrictions on the gaming industry.

The reopening of the industry will see hundreds of ordinary Papua New Guineans going back to work and the return of normal business”, said Agon.

She added that the COVID-19 pandemic had taken a negative toll on the gaming industry.