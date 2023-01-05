FX no issue with BPNG: PM

Prime Minister James Marape in a statement clarified the issue in regards to the fuel supply by Puma Energy.

“However, in this case, BPNG may have stressed Puma to the point that they are unable to supply fuel products due to unavailability of matching US dollars for fuel imports.

“I have, immediately after today’s NSAC meeting, written to Central Bank asking them to find solutions to the issues with Puma without compromising the role they play in ensuring that legitimate transactions take place.

“This issues between BPNG and Puma have been going on for some time and the Executive Government will have a holistic look at the entire saga.

“I, as Prime Minister, believe that businesses should be operating with ease, and when it comes to FX, they should be accessing FX.

“If it is a legitimate transaction, it is the Central Bank’s duty to ensure that the requirements of FX are met, with little or no impediments.