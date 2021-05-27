Employer Conference Vital: NSL

The conference has traditionally seen employer representatives travel to Port Moresby to receive updates and engage with the Fund.

Chief Executive Officer, Paul Sayer, provided an overview of the Fund’s 2020 performance and highlights, and outlined a range of initiatives and importantly in helping its members in buying a home.

“But it’s part of the responses that we’ve had this year in thinking around how can we still engage with our members although the environment has been changing,” Mr Sayer said.

“2020 wasn’t quite the year that we had planned. We started the year with our brand re-launch back in February.

“We’re also thinking about many interactions with our members, large scale member engagements sessions as well as the employer engagements that we would have,” he said.

A number of key people in the organization were able to highlight areas of importance to NSL members.

Chief Investment Officer, David Kitchnoge presented an overview of the Fund’s investment performance in detail.

Evangeline Taunao, Manager Branch Operations presented a detailed look of Member Outcomes in 2020. She outlined some new projects underway for this year, with its Mt Hagen office to get a much need refurbishment.

With member contribution a vital information needed by for members, Chris Mota, Manager Employer Relations, provided an update on employer initiatives.

NSL says the new Employer Payment Portal is of great help to members that will make remitting member contributions easier and more efficient for employers.

To end the presentation the Nambawan Savings and Loans Society highlighted its services in helping members save for their short-term needs for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, four members were featured during the conference sharing their hopes and dreams for retirement and with the benefit of insight paid gave their younger selves advice. They reflected on how important it was in saving and managing money.

Felix Nabanat said he wished his younger self knew about Voluntary Contribution – as he could have started sooner and had an even better balance now.

Philomena Malinguta said she saves money today to ensure she can pay for many important things, like school fees and customary obligations when the need arises.