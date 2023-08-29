 

BSP refutes social media claims

14:09, August 29, 2023
BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) has refuted allegations being circulated on social media and WhatsApp forums, of unauthorized activities by the bank or government officials.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Robinson, in a statement, said these allegations and statements made regarding BSP and its employees are untrue, and defamatory.

He said BSP has and will continue to make its own enquiries, and has referred matters to relevant law enforcement agencies where appropriate.

“BSP is ensuring the Bank of Papua New Guinea is kept fully informed regarding this matter.”

Mr Robinson stressed that BSP will not tolerate abuse or inference of wrongdoing when officers are acting in the course of their duties.

