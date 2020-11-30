BSP launches 2020 Go Green campaign

The campaign, launched at the Tatana Primary School on Friday 27th November, in Port Moresby, saw all NCD BSP branches taking lead in the clean up at their selective schools.

“Rethink, Reuse and Recycle is the theme of the BSP Go Green clean-up campaign,” explained BSP Habour City Deputy Branch Manager, Jackie Bal, to Tatana Primary School students at the launch.

BSP Corporate Sponsorship Manager, Amelia Minnopu, said in PNG, 8,650 students would be engaged in clean-up activities from 173 schools nationwide. Thirty of those schools are in NCD.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we have reduced the number of students taking part in this year’s Go Green Clean-up campaign,” said Minnopu.

“BSP continues to be an advocate for protecting the environment and we continue to make changes that show leadership and hopeful to inspire other corporate organisations to follow.

“We are a green bank and the environment is everyone’s responsibility so we need to work together.”

BSP Go Green Eco Ambassador, Daera Rarua, said: “The Go Green campaign message is simple; cleaning the environment reduces pollution, protects ecosystems and is essential to human existence.”

Students taking part in the campaign will be issued biodegradable bags and gloves to clean around the school campus and community area. They will also be wearing their Go Green t-shirts and caps.

“Go Green does not end today, this is a lifestyle change and you have to do this every day. Do the right thing; put rubbish in the bin,” Rarua stated.

“When you see people littering whether it is your family, friends or total strangers, you let them know that they should do the right thing.”

The BSP Go Green Campaign is a major initiative under BSP’s Corporate Social Responsibility program to help school children in the region understand the importance of respecting and cleaning the environment to promote environment conservation initiatives through partnerships.

This year marks the 11th year of the campaign since its inception in 2009. As a community oriented bank, all branches in PNG and across the Pacific including Fiji, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Samoa, Cook Islands and Vanuatu take part annually to encourage clean and safe communities.

(Limana Vocational students cleaning up outside school grounds)