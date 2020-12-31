BSP’s new director

Bouraga is a CPA-PNG qualified professional accountant with over 25 years in accounting practice, presently being Partner Assurance and Business Advisory with SBC Solutions. Prior to SBC Solutions, Bouraga was the Country Managing Partner for Ernst & Young PNG for 5 years as an audit and business advisory services partner.

He also worked with PWC for over 7 years and he has worked with Star Business Consultants between 2004 and 2011.

Bouraga has been an Independent Committee Member of BSP’s Board Audit Committee since October 2018.

Sir Kostas welcomed him to the board of BSP and he also acknowledged that the Board of BSP is committed to appointing qualified Papua New Guineans on merit who meet the Fit & Proper assessment of Bank of Papua New Guinea and who have the necessary skills and experience to oversee and guide BSP’s future strategy.