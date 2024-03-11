Boost for Pomio’s Agriculture initiatives

Prime Minister James Marape in a recent visit to the district announced at Palmalmal during the inauguration ceremony of the district's latest addition to transportation, the MV Pomio 2 passenger and cargo vessel.

The funding aims to incentivize active participation in agricultural endeavours, particularly in cultivating oil palm and cocoa. Of the allocated funds, K2 million is designated to fortify the operations of MV Pomio 2, facilitating efficient transportation of agricultural produce from local farmers to buyers within the district.

"Increasing accessibility for buyers to procure agricultural goods directly from local producers at competitive rates is pivotal. Our focus is on bolstering the local economy and ensuring that the benefits circulate within the community," said Prime Minister Marape.

The MV Pomio 2 will be utilized to transport passengers, cargo, and agricultural products, further amplifying economic activities within the district.

The remaining K2 million is earmarked for subsidizing freight costs, aligning with the government's agenda to stimulate small to medium enterprises and foster employment opportunities.

Prime Minister Marape urged residents of Pomio to engage in productive sectors such as fishing, agriculture, and cocoa production. He underscored the importance of infrastructural development, urging collaboration with local Member Elias Kapavore to conduct feasibility studies for the construction of a jetty.

"To ensure seamless service provision, we are committed to facilitating the construction of a jetty, which will complement the maritime operations," affirmed Prime Minister Marape.

The Government has also solicited Pomio District to conduct feasibility studies for the establishment of a multifunctional building, envisioned to serve as a storage facility and transit hub for passengers awaiting transportation to other provinces.