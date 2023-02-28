Alabaster resigns as Air Niugini CEO

In a media statement released today, ANL Chairman Sir Kostas Constantinou announced the departure of CEO, Bruce Alabaster.

The Board states that Mr Alabaster was instrumental in guiding the airline through the challenges associated with the Covid-19 global pandemic. This required difficult decision making, affecting the company's workforce among other core business elements.

The Board has confirmed the appointment of Me Seddon as Acting Chief Executive Officer of ANL, whilst a more formal engagement is finalised. Mr Seddon has served on the ANL board and has held substantial executive positions during his career.

“More recently, he provides strategic guidance to state-owned enterprises, through the shareholder Kumul Consolidated Holdings. l have every faith in Mr Seddon's ability to provide much needed stability during this transition period,” said Sir Kostas.

The board says a comprehensive national and international selection process for a new CEO will be undertaken using an independent recruitment specialist, as determined and governed by the enabling legislation.

He said the board and management will continue to focus on ANL's medium to longer term sustainability through the purchase of new, next generation aircraft, to improve the ANL service offering and realise greater value for the traveling public.

The Board will provide the Acting CEO and the Leadership team with its full support. They have assured the ANL employees and their families, key stakeholders and suppliers, and the valued ANL customers, of continued stability.

“It remains our key priority, to focus on the objectives of our Corporate Plan and to ensure the provision of safe, accessible, and affordable air transport services to the people of Papua New Guinea," said the Chairman.

“l would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Alabaster for his unwavering commitment at ANL and wish him and his family well.