Air Niugini Introduces “Fare Lock” Service

Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Alabaster said there are times customers are able to choose suitable fare to travel but are unsure whether to make a reservation and that’s where the Fare Lock service comes in to ensure that a customer’s selected flight does not sell out and that the price does not change while their travel plans are being finalized.

The Fare Lock service is available exclusively online at www.airniugini.com.pg and is a self-service facility that gives customers the opportunity to hold their reservation for between 36 - 48 hours with a fee, until the customer is ready to complete payment.

Should customers need further clarification or information regarding the Fare Lock service, contact Air Niuini’s Commercial Service Centre on 180 3444 or email CSC@airniugini.com.pg for assistance.