Agency adopts BSP e-Commerce

They now give the agency a competitive edge to serve its customers virtually via their website.

In welcoming Magnum Consultancy to the BSP e-Commerce platform, BSP Financial Group Limited general manager – digital, Nuni Kulu, said BSP continues to promote digital transformation to all business sectors.

“Businesses of all types have to continue to operate in this current environment because their customers are demanding services and where real time payments become viable; it’s simply business as usual.”

The partnership will see Magnum Consultancy continue to serve their clientele virtually via their website www.magnumco-png.com, assuring adherence to Niupela Pasin measures and extending its reach nationwide.

Despite the challenges the pandemic has placed on employment, there are companies who continue to require workforce and are unable to stop hiring.

Kulu said it is great to see recruitment agencies adapt to both a remote working environment and digital recruitment.

This can be made possible with the usage of proper automation tools like having a good applicant tracking system and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, an easy to-use video interviewing software.

It is equally as important for recruitment firms to ensure there are no delays with receiving payments for their services by offering an e-Commerce website that allows payments to be made safely online and instantly, which is essential to keeping the revenue streams afloat.

“At the SME level of competency, it is not about the quantity but the quality of service we provide to set a higher standard of productivity,” stated Magnum Consultancy managing director, Petra Kopania.

Kopania noted the convenience for urgent financial transactions, where her agency can now utilise the payment platform in the aim of being efficient.