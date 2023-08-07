500 spaces for PNG businesses

The event will be hosted in Port Moresby from October 24-26. The announcement was made today by Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru.

The PNG government through the Ministry of International Trade and Investment and the National Capital District (NCD) will be hosting the event. A thousand participants from around the world, including PNG are expected to attend this forum. Only 500 seats will be available for PNG indigenous businesses.

Minister Maru emphasized that only the best 500 SMEs and local businesses will be selected to represent PNG.

“We encourage local Papua New Guinea indigenous businesses who currently have products that can be exported, those who are being keen on being distributors for new indigenous global brands, and those who would benefit from international customers to participate in WIBF 2023 PNG.

“This opportunity is strictly limited to indigenous owned manufacturers, exporters, tourism operators, artists, building and construction, retailers, distributors, and professional services etc.,” said Minister Maru.

The applications will close on August 18, 2023. The selection process will be done in consultation with the Micro Small Medium Enterprise Council.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our indigenous businesses so apply before August 18,” said Maru.

Minister Maru also called for government agencies and the private sector to come on board as sponsors to support this global event which will cost about K7 million to host.

GoPNG has taken the lead by approving K2 million to fund this event, and the Special Economic Zone Authority and the Department of International Trade and Investment announced last month commitments of K300,000 each.