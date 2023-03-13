‘Dr Samson Business Centre’ to be built

This follows the signing of an execution contract between the Enga Provincial Government and Chinese building firm, Guangdong Foreign Construction Company (GDFC), on Friday, February 10th, in Wabag.

The building will be named ‘Dr Samson Business Centre’ after the death of the long serving Provincial Administrator, Dr Samson Amean, in October 2022.

It will be funded by the Enga Children’s Fund (ECF) at a cost of more than K16 million, Acting Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka said after the signing.

When thanking Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas and his government for approving the project with funding to build the centre, Tsaka said the building will lift the face of Wabag town in a bigger way.

He said the construction is projected to take 18 months to complete and will be available to the public for rental and related business activities.

GDFC regional manager, Houqin Chen, whose company also has completed constructing the first phase of the K500 million Enga Provincial Hospital, said his firm will deliver the building within the given time frame.

The Hela-Opena Technical College at Akom and Rakamanda commercial centre are also being currently constructed by GDFC.

“My company is grateful to be a partner in the development vision of the province under the leadership of Sir Peter Ipatas. We will continue to promote the mutual understanding that we have with the EPG and its people to ensure that the province moves to the next level in terms of growth,” Chen said.

The state-of-the-art structure, which has been designed by Cost Guide, will be built adjacent to the provincial headquarters (Ipatas Centre).

Governor Ipatas was not available to be part of the occasion as he had pressing issues to attend out of the province.

(From left: Enga provincial works and technical division director, Charles Bannah, Acting Provincial Administrator, Sandis Tsaka, GDFC project manager, Houqin Chen [with copy of contract] and director finance [Enga Provincial Administration] Gabriel Kalyo after signing the K17 million execution contract to build the historic Dr Samson Business Centre)