Disposal exercise set for December

Minister responsible, John Pundari, said this is so that public confidence is restored in the way the government manages public money and properties.

The Public Finances (Management) Act and the National Procurement Act control the disposal exercise, and the Finance Department and the NPC are cooperatively ensuring that all due processes are followed and the disposal exercise is fully accomplished according to the laws.

“As a responsible Government, we have taken all the necessary steps to ensure that we uphold the principles of good governance and transparency,” stated the Minister.

“The Marape – Basil Government assures the public that all outstanding issues will be addressed.

“We ensure that the public has full disclosure and there is complete transparency in the process.”

According to the Department of Finance’s records, including other sourced documents from MVIL; motor dealer companies; donor agencies and; APEC Papua New Guinea 2018 Coordination Authority; 326 vehicles were state purchased and 166 vehicles were donated by development partners, mostly from Japan and China.

The total of all APEC acquired vehicles was 492.

Donor agencies made it clear that all donated vehicles must be donated at no cost to State departments, churches, NGOs, government institutions, schools and hospitals.