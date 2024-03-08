Lae schools selected in ‘BeLit’ project

The signing took place yesterday (March 7th) at the Digicel PNG office in Lae, Morobe Province.

‘BeLit’ is a flagship program of Digicel Foundation aimed at utilising digital platforms to enhance and make education accessible to all.

In 2022, six secondary schools in NCD were selected as part of its inaugural BeLit Program rollout of computer labs. These schools included; Jubilee Secondary School, Marianville Secondary School, Kila Kila Secondary School, Tokarara Secondary School, Gordon’s Secondary School and Badihagwa Secondary School. Each of these schools received a donation of 40 refurbished desktop computers along with smart television sets for teaching and learning, which amounted to over K850,000 for all six computer labs.

With the success of the first rollout of the BeLit Computer Labs in NCD, Digicel Foundation’s next focus is to extend this program to schools in other centres, starting with Lae. This rollout will include the refurbishment of the computer labs at Busu and Lae secondary that will come with additional computers to cater for the increasingly large number of students.

Busu Secondary School Principal, George Noble, and Lae Secondary School Principal, Christopher Raymond, were grateful that their schools were recipients of the BeLit Computer Lab project.

Raymond expressed: “On behalf of Busu and Lae secondary schools, I’d like to acknowledge and thank Digicel Foundation for what they’ve always been doing in the country.

Digicel PNG Foundation CEO, Serena Sasingian, said: “We currently live in a world where technology is an essential part of our daily lives. It is important for our future generation to be fully equipped with ICT skills so that they are ready when they enter the workforce.

“Digicel Foundation recognises the use of technology in enhancing student learning, and therefore we continue to strive in bringing our partner schools into this digital era. So on behalf of the Foundation, we are excited to embark on this journey in Morobe Province, starting with Busu and Lae secondary schools.”

To date, Digicel PNG Foundation has invested over K8.204 million in Morobe Province, and over K169 million in health, education and community development projects across Papua New Guinea.