DWU to delve into AI

According to Head of Department (HOD), Cyril Sarsoruo, the department is trying phase out some of the units which are now not relevant to the industry, as technology advances and evolves over time, so does applications become outdated.

The MCS students have the chance to play around with AI software’s in producing high level assessments. However, Sarsoruo admits that there is still no proper regulatory system in place for AI technology.

DWU would like to see that responsibility is practiced by students when using AI in assessment, therefore, the school has also mechanisms in place to screen assessments handed in by students to ensure that they have not used online AI programs to submit assessments.

Adding onto that point, Mr Sarsoruo stated that students have been told that AI tools were made available only for learning enhancement.

He encouraged students during his classes as well to take advantage but at the same, being conscious of the implications it may have.

Furthermore, assessments are tailored, to show if students comprehend the new modes of learning, the new programs or the concepts introduced. The mathematician and programs lecturer ensure that students are able to use AI tools without having to compromise their intellect as well.

It is definitely a challenge but Sarsoruo strives to ensure that learning outcomes do not deviate from its objective of learning for students. He states that changes will occur every day and they need to grasp new ways of learning.