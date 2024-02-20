Digital solutions to improve agrifood systems

These solutions developed in both the public and private sectors, particularly through four regional priorities designed to deliver the Four Betters (Better Production, Better Nutrition, a Better Environment, and a Better Life, leaving no one behind).

Director General of FAO, Dr QU Dongyu in a statement said, “The first FAO Asia-Pacific regional priority is to transform the region’s agrifood systems to be more efficient, more inclusive, more resilient, and more sustainable, with more affordable healthy diets.”

He said increasing agricultural production is paramount for food and nutrient security, but it needs to happen in a climate-friendly process.

“To that end, we are supporting countries to bolster climate adaptation and resilience, low-carbon agriculture, modernize seed systems, implement integrated farming management, control trans-boundary pests and diseases, disseminate good agriculture practices (GAP) and transfer technologies to smallholders and family farmers. We are also promoting increasing digitalization and mechanization among local communities,” Dr QU added.

Other priorities highlighted by the Director General include accelerating sustainable natural resources management for biodiversity conservation and climate action; supporting inclusive rural transformation for equitable rural societies through economic growth, job creation and assistance for the vulnerable populations to reduce inequality, leaving no country and no person behind; and, aiming to achieve the above in the unique context of the region’s Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

“In working on these priorities, we are speeding up and scaling up tangible and accountable results on the ground through the implementation of the FAO Strategic Framework 2022-31 and relevant strategies.”