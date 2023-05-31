Caritas school launches website

ITHRO assisted the school by providing extensive technical assistance throughout the development process.

The main purpose of the school website is to introduce an innovative platform that will serve as a gateway to the educational community more than just a collection of web pages. It is a digital space where students, parents, teachers, and the wider community can come together to explore, engage, and be inspired. It is a hub of information, resources, and opportunities designed to enhance our educational experience.

Common features of the website includes a homepage, Information about Caritas and the three schools; Caritas Primary school, Caritas Technical Secondary School and Caritas Business College.

Caritas Primary School has over 350 students, 950 female students in the Technical Secondary School and 200 Business College students.

ITHRO Technologies IT Specialist, Rowen Kwache, assisted Staff of CTSS Mia Bray with the website project. Kwache stated that the website serves as a gateway to the educational community. With this website, they aim to foster seamless communication between all stakeholders. So, this website can be beneficial for current students, parents or any students and parents who would like to explore the Caritas community.

“Before the launch of this website, we did not encounter any obstacles. However, as we strive to embrace the advancements of fast-moving AI and other digital technologies, the unveiling of this website serves as a tangible manifestation of our unwavering dedication to the educational community.

In response to the challenges posed by the pandemic, we have undertaken a comprehensive redesign of our E-learning platform.

“Within our Caritas Educational Community, we wholeheartedly embrace the opportunities that technology provides for collaboration, learning, and personal growth. Together, we are committed to constructing a stronger, more interconnected network of learners and educators,” stated Kwache.