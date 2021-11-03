Village Premier League launched

Following the success of the Village World Cup Series, there was a great deal of interest from teams to have a high-level competition that follows a similar format.

To satisfy this demand, Cricket PNG initiated the VPL 2021 that will be played at Amini Park on the weekend of November 20 and 21.

The VPL 2021 will be run as a high-level franchise/club competition, using the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the model for teams to adopt.

First prize will be K10,000; the highest prize ever offered for a domestic event run by Cricket PNG.

Second prize is K3,000 while K1,000 each goes to third and fourth placings.

“Each team will use one of the names of the IPL teams: Capitals, Royal Challengers, Indians, Royals, Super Kings, Knight Riders, Kings and Sunrisers,” said CPNG.

“The first team to be confirmed for this premier tournament are the Porebada Royal Challengers.”

Igo Dairi, cricket advocate and an administrator at Porebada Village, cited “giving the opportunity to young talents to have exposure at the highest level possible and aspire to pursue a career” as reasons for entering their team into the VPL 2021.

Teams may field Kumul Petroleum PNG Barramundi and/or Cricket PNG Under 19 players so long as they are listed in their official squad.

“We expect to see a high quality of players across the limited number of teams that will be fighting it out to win the big prize on offer,” stated CPNG.

“It is going to be thrilling to see our World Cup heroes compete in this format with and against each other.

“The tournament will be held strictly in accordance with the COVID-19 measures, including that at no time will there be 20 or more people on the field, all participants must be vaccinated, and no spectators will be present.”