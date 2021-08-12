Tough Battle In AFL

In the main drawcard on Saturday traditional arch rivals Bismarck Maritime West Eagles will face off with traditional rivals Concept Koboni in the Round 4 main match.

The rivalry between the two teams goes back a long way to the 1980’s and 1990’s when they dominated the Port Moresby AFL chart to constantly meet in the grand finals and trade premiership titles. The two teams are still the toughest in the competition in the modern football era and this weekend will be no difference.

Both teams had stunning victories against Gereka Bombers and 13Plus Cats respectively with the Eagles leading the ladder on 12 points, a game clear off Koboni and Dockers on 8 points a-piece.

The Eagles premiership prospects for this year may have been hampered with the defection of Greg Ekari to 13Plus cats and John James Lavai to Koboni. The defending champions have promoted dynamic youngsters Danniby Kase and Dominic Meli to fill in the void. The two youngsters will receive able support from seasoned campaigners Jeffery Vogae, Clyde Pulah, Kila Rawali, Dunstall Kase, Jackson Nawi and Alois Mondo to make sure they maintain their current winning spree.

The Eagles main weapon of attack will be their strong high marking skills and fast-off-the-mark flow-on football which may leave the Demons gasping for air. The Demons however are a star-studded side comprising the bulk of the PNG Mosquitoes stars namely Stanis Susuve, John James Lavai, Amua Pirika, Brendan Beno, Max Lavai, , Hapeo Bobogi, David Topeni and Douglas Lai jr. These stars will form the impetus of the Koboni attack to counter the Eagle’s onslaught, with the support of elusive ball runners Ila Musa, Francis Brown, Jailai Jr, Gideon Hauta, Curtly Ila, Lokos Maia and Glen Saniong.

The game is expected to go down to the wire.

In Sunday’s match the 13Plus Cats will need a more coordinated effort in the mid-field and in the forward line to upset the spirited Lamana Dockers

In the women’s match on Sunday, reigning Queens Lamana Dockers should have too much class for Bismarck Maritime sponsored West Eagles.