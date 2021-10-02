AFL Final Heats Up

The 13 Plus Cats test Eagle’s patience in the match last week before they fought back in the last quarter to win.

Concept Koboni have a daunting task ahead of them to rebuild as a strong premiership contender for the Port Moresby AFL title when they take on competition leaders Eagles.

Eagles have remained dominant and the benchmark of the competition taking back-to-back premierships in 2019 and 2020 without a whimper.

The Eagles currently look invincible which justifies them as undisputed Kings of AFL in the modern era. The Demons have remained the Eagles main traditional archrivals for over four decades, contesting the premiership in almost every grand final since early 1980s.

The Eagles will obviously start the match as favourites with all their back-to-back premiership stars maintaining form and fit to keep their clean record intact.

Key players to feature prominently in the forward line for Eagles are captain Jeffery Vogae, Dunstall Kase, Pascoe Bailey, Damien Kani, Mackenzie Kaman and Jackson Nawi while Clyde Pulah, Kila Rawali, Reagan Naipao, Cammilo Ekari and Rex Peregua will be making in-raids into Demons territory.

The Eagles backline led by Alois Mondo, Raymond Asaio, Kera Naffin Jr and Naso Kabura will be solid with their brick-wall defence.

The Demons boast majority of the PNG Mosquitoes superstars in Stanis Susuve, Amua Pirika, Paul Philip, Brendan Beno, Max Lavai, David Topeni, Hapeo Bobogi, Douglas Lai Jr and Jason So-on who have been half-heartedly taking the field and performing below par.

The game is expected to be a crowd pleasure, which should go right down to the wire.

In the other match, Lamana Dockers should detonate Gereka Bombers.

In tomorrow’s contest, 13 Plus Cats should return to the winners’ circle at the expense of Alavana Swans. While in the women’s battle today, Gereka Bombers should edge out 13 Plus Marlins, while Concept Koboni and Bismarck Maritime West Eagles fight out an even battle with Eagles.

Photo credit: BuaiMoks Media