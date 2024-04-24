Worot ready for first run

The East and West New Britain lanky front rower had been knocking on the door but after his audition with the East New Britain Agmark Gurias in the first two opening rounds of the 2024 Digicel Exxon Mobil Cup, Worot was promoted to the Hunters extended bench for this weekend’s ANZAC Kokoda Cup Challenge.

Commitment, dedication, hard work and patience has paid off for Worot who was used as Hunters 18th man in the three previous rounds. The soft spoken giant forward first made his Hunters debut back in 2020 under former coach Matthew Church when the team was based in Gold Coast, Queensland due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. He thanked coach Aiton for having the trust in him and is excited to give his best this weekend.

Worot said he had a good run with Gurias over the last weekends, which helped him to brush up on his running game and defense and provided him good match fitness as well. He said though it’s been a tough start to the Hunters campaign this year, the boys have continued to work hard and looking forward to a good game this weekend against Bears.

Worot and Weiyah Koi bring size, energy and aggression to the Hunters pack to match the bigger Burleigh Bears forward packs, filled with NRL experience as well.