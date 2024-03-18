WNBP KIMBE CUTTERS FINALISE TEAM

The squad consists of seasoned players and new talents scouted from the provincial trial matches.

The final Kimbe Cutters 2024 squad:

1. Anthony Longa

2. Alex Rova

3. Alwin Kapin Jnr

4. Brian Bino

5. Charles Sul

6. David Tetefo

7. Edward Yukil

8. Emmanuel Jack

9. Francis Nasar

10. Greg Kondaul

11. Hame Harabe

12. Henry Liliket

13. Ismael Kanai

14. Jah Hogen

15. Jeff Koiti

16. Jethro John

17. Lucas Vitata Jnr

18. Motex Guri

19. Norman Brown

20. Paul Ivan

21. Ray Amos Jnr

22. Robertson Gala

23. Timothy Kepe

24. Tom Jones

25. Victor Anis

26. Michael Ragi

The coaching staff includes Lucas Samak (team manager), Hubert Vitolo (head trainer) and Tony Ponda and Joel Allan (assistant trainers). Responsible for medical care is Otniel Warasuma and head coach is Albert Pata.

Talasea MP Freddy Reu commended the team management for their efforts to scout fair talents from the respective local-level governments to take part in the match.

He also stated that the goal of Kimbe Cutters is to market talent and provide young people with career opportunities in this sport to one day represent the Hunters or Kumuls.

The final trial match for the Cutters was held on Sunday at the Hoskins station which attracted a large crowd of supporters from Hoskins, Nakanai, and Kimbe. The blue team won the match by six points after an intense 80-minute tussle with the green team.

Team manager Samak, was pleased with the final trial's performance and selection today. He stated that the team has set its goal for a top 6 finish this year.

From the weekend trial, the team needs to work on discipline, defence, ball security and teamwork. However, Samak said with the current crop of coaches, trainers, and staff, he is optimistic that the team will give a good run this season.

The Kimbe Cutters will open their 2024 Digicel ExxonMobil Cup season when host the Lae Snacks Tigers at the Sasindran Muthuval stadium in Kimbe town on April 14th.