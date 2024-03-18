WNBP KIMBE CUTTERS FINALISE TEAM

The squad consists of seasoned players and new talents scouted from the provincial trial matches.
The final Kimbe Cutters 2024 squad:
1. Anthony Longa
2. Alex Rova
3. Alwin Kapin Jnr
4. Brian Bino
5. Charles Sul
6. David Tetefo
7. Edward Yukil
8. Emmanuel Jack
9. Francis Nasar
10. Greg Kondaul
11. Hame Harabe
12. Henry Liliket
13. Ismael Kanai
14. Jah Hogen
15. Jeff Koiti
16. Jethro John
17. Lucas Vitata Jnr
18. Motex Guri
19. Norman Brown
20. Paul Ivan
21. Ray Amos Jnr
22. Robertson Gala
23. Timothy Kepe
24. Tom Jones
25. Victor Anis
26. Michael Ragi
The coaching staff includes Lucas Samak (team manager), Hubert Vitolo (head trainer) and Tony Ponda and Joel Allan (assistant trainers). Responsible for medical care is Otniel Warasuma and head coach is Albert Pata.
Talasea MP Freddy Reu commended the team management for their efforts to scout fair talents from the respective local-level governments to take part in the match.
He also stated that the goal of Kimbe Cutters is to market talent and provide young people with career opportunities in this sport to one day represent the Hunters or Kumuls.
The final trial match for the Cutters was held on Sunday at the Hoskins station which attracted a large crowd of supporters from Hoskins, Nakanai, and Kimbe. The blue team won the match by six points after an intense 80-minute tussle with the green team.
Team manager Samak, was pleased with the final trial's performance and selection today. He stated that the team has set its goal for a top 6 finish this year.
From the weekend trial, the team needs to work on discipline, defence, ball security and teamwork. However, Samak said with the current crop of coaches, trainers, and staff, he is optimistic that the team will give a good run this season.
The Kimbe Cutters will open their 2024 Digicel ExxonMobil Cup season when host the Lae Snacks Tigers at the Sasindran Muthuval stadium in Kimbe town on April 14th.